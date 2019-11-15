New opponent for Nawai, Gaunavou out

Fiji’s Super Middleweight boxing title will not be on the line this Saturday in Nadi.

World Boxing Foundation Coordinator and matchmaker Simon Naushad confirms that Tomu Gaunavou who was scheduled to fight Siliweni Nawai for the title has been ruled out.

Naushad says Gaunavou of Naitaisiri will be out for the next three months due a hand injury as confirmed by the doctor.

He adds this means Nawai will have a new opponent.

‘That’s a contest fight now so it will become one of the undercards, Siliveni Nawai will still fight but he will fight Isikeli Senidoko who was currently fighting Abhay Chand so Abhay Chand will have a new opponent which is Sunia Dari.”

In the main bout, Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu will fight Jese ‘The Hitman’ Ravudi for the vacant WBF Asia Pacific Super welterweight title.

The Kiran Boxing Promotions WBF program will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.