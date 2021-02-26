2021 amateur boxing season to start this month

There will not be a long break for amateur boxers in the country as the 2021 Amateur boxing season will start soon.

Boxing Fiji ended their 2020 calendar year over the weekend with a record number of boxers and fans turning up for the event.

However, boxers, coaches and officials will not have a long break before they are back to business.

Article continues after advertisement

Boxing Fiji President, Manasa Baravilala, says it was the biggest turnout in their history and there were many awards.

Baravilala says the new season will start on the 13th of this month.

“That has brought an end to the club competition for 2020 and there’s a short break for two weeks and we begin our 2021 season on 13th March here in Walu Bay.”

Meanwhile, national rep Jone Davule won the best and fairest boxer of the year award.

Vilisi Kolitapa took out the best coach award or her efforts at the Butterfly boxing club in Sigatoka.