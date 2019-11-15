New amateur boxing program for kids

Boxing Fiji will be introducing an amateur boxing program for children between the ages of eight and fourteen.

This will be the first of its kind two-week program that will also encourage females to take part.

Boxer and Program Educator Vilisi Kolitapa believes this way they will be able to empower girls to participate in the sport.

“It is crucial to have a grassroots level for children’s. Plus it is a program for self-defense as well and empowerment. I mostly advocate for women to bring in their children for the outcome that has been happening in our country, we need this.”

One of the oldest clubs in the sports, Nakasi Boxing Club has taken on this initiative.

The officials are calling on interested upcoming boxers to check out what is in store over the next few weeks.

The program begins on Wednesday and ends on December 18th at the Captain Stan Brown Boxing Gym.