Naliva out in second round

Fiji light heavyweight boxing champion Savenaca Naliva lost to Australian Jason Whateley in Brisbane.

The referee stopped the fight in the second round after Whateley delivered a terrifying knockout uppercut on Naliva.

According to Fox Sports, the second-round stoppage came after Naliva ducked right into the right-hand uppercut, his legs folding as he was instantly knocked out.

Commentator Ben Damen said it was a massive shot, and there was no point for the referee to count.

Naliva was left prone on the mat for almost a minute after being collected in the temple and needed medical assistance.

Whateley claimed the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight Title.

[Source:Fox Sports]