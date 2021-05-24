Boxing
Naliva out in second round
April 15, 2022 11:23 am
Savenaca Naliva was knocked out in the second round.[source:Fox Sports]
Fiji light heavyweight boxing champion Savenaca Naliva lost to Australian Jason Whateley in Brisbane.
The referee stopped the fight in the second round after Whateley delivered a terrifying knockout uppercut on Naliva.
According to Fox Sports, the second-round stoppage came after Naliva ducked right into the right-hand uppercut, his legs folding as he was instantly knocked out.
Commentator Ben Damen said it was a massive shot, and there was no point for the referee to count.
Naliva was left prone on the mat for almost a minute after being collected in the temple and needed medical assistance.
Whateley claimed the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight Title.
[Source:Fox Sports]
