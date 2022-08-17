More promoters registered by BCF

The Lewis Hill promotion will be held on the 24th of next month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Professional boxing in Fiji is growing at a fast pace with more promoters showing interest.

Boxing Commission chair Subhash Apana has confirmed that this year alone they have registered five promoters.

Apana says more promoters mean more competitions which lead to more fights.

“At a first glance we need to have a good crop of promoters so that there is good competition and the possibility of exploitation of boxers is removed, and exploitation of boxers,”

Apana also commended former amateur boxer Winston Hill for taking a bold step in promoting a fight.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

In the main bout, Kwadjo faces Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.