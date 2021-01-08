More Boxing programs needed in schools

Boxing Fiji Kids Program trainer Kaifa Ledua fully supports the need to introduce a boxing program in the school curriculum.

Given the growing interest from children, the association believes they need to start from grassroots level.

Ledua who is part of the Boxing Fiji Kids Program currently underway at the Commander Stanley Brown Gym in Walu Bay says there is untapped talent in Fiji.

“I think it is going to be very important to include boxing in schools because boxing is one of the pioneer sports in the Olympics. And it’s very important for us to include in schools so that we can lay a platform for students and we won’t succeed unless we concentrate more on age group boxing.”

The week-long program involves children from the ages of eight to 18-year-olds.