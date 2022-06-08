Messam and Spencer part of charity boxing event

[Source: Photosports]

Two former All Blacks will headline the undercard for next month’s Fight for Life charity boxing event in New Zealand.

Liam Messam will be joined by Carlos Spencer at the event on Auckland’s North Shore on the 21st of this month.

Radio New Zealand reports neither Messam nor Spencer would be stepping in the ring for the first time, having both fought on previous editions of the Fight for Life.

Article continues after advertisement

Messam, who is taking on two-time NRL champion Paul Whatuira, had also fashioned a 3-0 record and fought as recently as last month when he picked up a points decision win at an event in New Plymouth.

The former Super Rugby winner has been sparring with Olympic medallist David Nyika and, like main event headliner and fellow former All Black Keven Mealamu, had aspirations of making a run at the New Zealand heavyweight title.

For 46 year old Spencer who was stopped by Monthy Betham at the 2014 Fight for Life, he’ll be chasing redemption against former Warriors and Samoa prop James Gavet.

A portion of ticket sales from the event would be donated to leading youth mental health and suicide prevention charity I Am Hope.