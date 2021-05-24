Home

May target for Joshua and Usyk rematch

BBC Sport
February 9, 2022 5:45 am
[Source: MARK ROBINSON/MATCHROOM]

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in May.

Tyson Fury had offered Joshua a large offer so he could fight WBA (Super), IBF and WBO champion Usyk instead.

But those talks collapsed and speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says its clear that AJ will be fighting Usyk which is their preferred choice.

Article continues after advertisement

Joshua, who lost his title belts to Usyk in September, had planned for the fight to take place in April, but the search for a new trainer and prolonged talks with WBC champion Fury forced a delay.

The 32-year-old is aiming to become a three-time world champion by winning the second meeting with Ukrainian Usyk.

