Boxing

Lopez must respect Lomachenko’s ability

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 18, 2020 11:34 am
[Source: cbs sports]

While Vasiliy Lomachenko has more experience against a wider variety of quality professionals, Lopez appears to be the most impressive physical talent Lomachenko has seen at lightweight.

Though the two scaled the same, Lopez is likely to be the notably bigger man in the ring.

Lomachenko can use that to his advantage.

Lomachenko has some of the most dazzling footwork in the sport and is a smart combination puncher who works the head and body with the sort of angles that can tie opponents in knots.

If Lopez doesn’t respect Lomachenko’s ability to hurt him, he could be surprised there too.

