Lomachenko and Lopez fight live on FBC Sports

There’s good news for boxing fans in the country as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FBC Sports channel will air the Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez fight LIVE this Sunday.

The event is the much-anticipated Lightweight World Championship bout between two time Olympic gold medalist and current WBA and WBO Lightweight World Champion Lomachenko taking on fellow Olympian and IBF World Champion Lopez.

This fight features two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing.

Lomachenko and Lopez are two entertaining, fighters and the winner will be crowned the best fighter in the lightweight division.

The live coverage will start at 2pm on Sunday.