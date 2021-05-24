Lennox Lewis backs Fury

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes Tyson Fury is the better boxer and is backing him to win if the fight goes the distance.

But if it comes down to a knockout, Lewis says he’ll be going for Deontay Wilder.

Speaking to BBC, Lewis said Fury has a lot more tools and weapons that he can use in his arsenal.

He adds if Wilder went back and learned a couple of tricks he can put to use, he’ll have a good time in there as well.

Meanwhile, Wilder has brought in someone he says he “loves deeply” and makes it a “family team” but also someone he defeated in a first-round knockout in 2014.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.