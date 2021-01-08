Kwadjo to face Kauyaca in first promotion of the year

Former Welterweight Champion Joseph Kwadjo is returning to the boxing scene.

He will be challenging South Pacific Boxing Championship Cruiserweight title holder Alivereti Kauyaca.

South Pacific Boxing Promoter Freddy Chand says they want to kick start the year with thrilling matches.

He says this is one of the four promotions that the South Pacific Boxing has in store for 2021.

Chand adds Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu will fight Sebastian Singh’s younger brother Nathaniel for the lightweight title.

“It will be another great show, Nathan has been an amateur champion of Fiji and Ronald Naidu is our professional champion but he’ll be going to another division to get that title so we got two good title show down, apart from that we’ve got Fiji’s light heavyweight champion, Savenaca Naliva also in this event, he’ll be fighting against Eroni Ligaloa”

In other fights heavyweight boxer James Singh will face Vilimoni Taganikoro, Jese Ravudi battles Abhay Chand and Sebastian Singh will meet with Savenaca Naliva.

The event is set to take place at Prince Charles Park on the 20th of March.