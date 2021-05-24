Home

Kwadjo calls for action from commission

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 7, 2021 4:39 pm
Former Welterweight Champion Joseph Kwadjo

Former Welterweight Champion Joseph Kwadjo says more needs to be done for boxing in Fiji during these trying times.

The Ghanaian boxer has been involved in local boxing for more than 10 years.

Other sports have taken up the initiative to get in line with new norm, and Kwadjo says boxers are waiting for an update from the Commission.

Kwadjo adds some boxers rely solely on the sport for livelihood.

“Some of them this is what they do for living. Boxing is their life and how are they going to survive. When I am watching the TV, I see a lot of the things that is coming from soccer and rugby, and I do not see nothing about boxing.”

Kwadjo says he has reached out to the Commission seeking help for some of these boxers.

