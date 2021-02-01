Kwadjo and Senidoko return

Two boxers will be returning to the ring next month in the second South Pacific Boxing Promotions event of the year.

Nigerian Joseph Kwadjo and Lautoka boxer Isikeli Senidoko will battle in the main supporting bout at Prince Charles in Nadi.

Kwadjo returned from a tooth injury and is eager to wear his boxing gloves and step in the ring.

The former welterweight champion says he is excited to share the ring with a new opponent.

“I’ve seen him fighting. I’ve watched his last three fights but I didn’t know that we will be sharing the ring. So, I think it will be exciting for the both of us to share the ring.”

Returning to the ring after two years, Naitasiri lad Senidoko says he is out to make a statement.

“We all know that Kwadjo is one of the best boxers in the country. But, I’m preparing well and I’m ready to show him what I’ve got and to prove to my supporters that I’ve got what it takes to win.”

Both fighters have agreed to bring their weight to 83kg.

At the moment, Senidoko tips the scale at 87.5kg while Kwadjo is at 81kg.

The boxing event will be held on the 22nd of next month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.