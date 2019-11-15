Kolitapa trade competition to be boxer

One of Fiji’s top female boxers, Vilisi Kolitapa, has traded her athletic talent to become a trainer for the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association.

A middle weight boxer herself, the mother of five believes there is a need for more development in the sport.

Kolitapa is leading a group of children, aged eight to 14, under the Fiji Amateurs Boxing program that focuses on proper boxing fundamentals and techniques.

Kolitapa says this is a way for the young generation to participate in the sport.

“Here coaches will be teaching children the fundamentals of boxing, the skills and the techniques which needs to be done. Mostly when we go overseas we lack on that especially the basic skills. We are more into what we see rather than what we learn.”

The Boxing program begins tomorrow and ends December 18th.