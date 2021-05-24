Home

Boxing

Knockout wins for Castro and Magasayo

Talei Matairakula
August 22, 2021
[Source: Boxing Scene]

The undefeated Carlos Castro overcame early trouble against Oscar Escandon and stopped the Colombian power puncher in the final 10-round featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena.

Phoenix’s Castro went off as an 11-1 favourite at MGM Grand’s sports book, scored knockdowns during the seventh and 10th rounds before referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight.

Ruiz waved an end to the bout as Escandon took a knee after reaching his feet following a knockdown early in the 10th round.

37-year-old Escandon lost by knockout or technical knockout for the fourth time.

In another highly competitive featherweight fight, Filipino, Mark Magasayo dug deep against determined Mexican Julio Ceja and viciously knocked him out in the 10th round.

Robert Guerrero won by unanimous decision defeating Victor Ortiz.

Judges Tim Cheatham, Glenn Feldman and David Sutherland all scored the fight the same, 96-94.

Stay tuned to FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform for the main bout between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.

 

