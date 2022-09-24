Knockout win for Kwadjo

Joseph Kwadjo won by knockout against Apisai Naciqa in the main bout of the Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotion at the FMF Gymnasium.

In a fight that kept fans at the edge of their seats, Kwadjo knocked out Naciqa in round two of their cruiserweight division bout.

Promoter Winston Hill managed to win his first professional fight after knocking out Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana two minutes and 58 seconds into the second round.

Joseph Kwadjo [right] after defeating Apisai Naciqa

Muhammad Ali defeated Saimoni Nanovu, son of boxing trainer Osea Nanovu.

Ali won by technical knockout in the third round of their lightweight fight.

Nikesh Prasad beat Shrefazud Dean by points in the light heavyweight division.

In the Super lightweight, Gabrieli Ravalawa won by TKO against Benjamin Joseph after the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round.

It was also a TKO win for Jese Ravudi over Mikaele Gonerara.

Vanuatu national Masing Warawara defeated veteran boxer Farzan Ali by split points decision in the lightweight division.