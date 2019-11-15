Kiran Boxing launches fight for November

Good news for boxing fans as the first boxing promotion post COVID-19 will be held in a month’s time.

WBF Supervisor Simon Naushad says the Kiran Boxing Promotion today launched its title fight in Nadi for November 28 which features an explosive match-up.

Naushad says they have also been reminded that they can only feature 7 fights and to ensure the event is completed well before curfew.

“This is a milestone achievement for both the boxing fans in Fiji to watch the boxing of that level and also a great opportunity for our local based promoter Ben Krishna to uplift this sport especially during this pandemic which is happening around the world.”

Jese “The Hitman Ravudi and Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu will fight for the WBF Asia Pacific Super Welter Weight title while Sitiveni “The Hands of Stone” Nawai will meet Tomu “The Naitasiri Golden Boy” Gaunavou for Fiji’s Super Middleweight title.