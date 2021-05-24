Boxing
Kid Galahad claims vacant IBF world featherweight title
August 8, 2021 12:11 pm
Kid Galahad defeated Jazza Dickens with a stoppage at the end of the 11th round of an all-British contest to claim the vacant IBF world featherweight title.
The 31-year-old dominated the bout at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Essex on Saturday.
The fight was stopped with blood pouring from above the left eye of Dickens after a cut he suffered in the first round.
It is Galahad’s first world title win in his 29th bout as a professional.
Dickens suffered a cut to his left eyelid early in the bout and later appeared to have suffered a broken nose.
Galahad’s only previous world title fight ended in a split-decision points defeat against Warrington in 2019.
