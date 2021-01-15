Kauyaca wary of “experienced” Kwadjo

Humility and determination has been a secret to success for Alifereti Kauyaca.

Kauyaca who is the cruiserweight title holder gave a knock out to Filimoni Naliva in last year’s South Pacific Boxing Promotion to claim the title.

The 26-year-old will be fighting veteran boxer Joseph Kwadjo and is determined of a win in his home town next month.

However, the Bukuya lad knows Kwadjo is an experienced boxer and is training accordingly for this encounter.

“Joe is not new, he is not new to boxing in Fiji and abroad, hes a famous name and im looking forward to a tight fight and a good fight between us and ill welcome him in my host town”.

He says fans can expect something different from this fight as he will be bringing his best.

In other fights, heavyweight boxer James Singh will face Vilimoni Taganikoro, Jese Ravudi battles Abhay Chand and Sebastian Singh will meet with Savenaca Naliva.

The event is set to take place at Prince Charles Park on the 20th of March.