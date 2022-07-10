Junior Binnu defends title over Kumar

Junior Binnu Singh after beating Rahul Aaron Kumar

Boxer Junior Binnu Singh defended his Flyweight title last night beating Rahul Aaron Kumar in the Bula Boxing Promotions Fight of the Year program at Prince Charles Park.

Junior Binnu won the fight in a unanimous points decision as the bout went the full 10 rounds in front of a good crowd.

Following his win last night, the 21-year-old is now unbeaten with six straight wins.

Junior Binnu says he expected the fight to be a tough one, but they had worked out a game plan which was the key to his success.

“I’m really happy it happened as we planned to come here tonight and win. I just want to thank my coaches, my dad and everyone who helped me with this fight, my trainers.”

Promoter Allan Andrews says despite the last minute changes to the main bout, they are happy with the number of people who showed up in support of the local boxers.

“Bula Boxing is happy with the numbers that came and people who supported us. Yeah you face some difficulties like Ronald Naidu pulling out. It came at a cost, more than Ronald Naidu in a way we have to give a show and we are here to deliver that show.”

Meanwhile in some other fights, Nathan “The Hornet” Singh won by technical knockout in round 2 over Sachin Mudaliar, Malakai Marama also won by TKO over Tomu Gaunavou and Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh knocked out Mathew Michael in the first round.