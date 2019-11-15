Home

Boxing

Joshua retain titles with knockout win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 13, 2020 11:49 am
[source: bbc sport]

Anthony Joshua has retained his IBO, WBA, IBF, and WBO World Heavyweight titles.

This is after the British heavyweight knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in round nine of the world title fight at Wembley Arena.

The knockout win means, the historic fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury could soon be a reality.

[Source: BBC Sport]

