Joshua and Usyk rematch confirmed for August

[Source: BBC News]

The boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Usyk upset Joshua in London last September to win the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua who is a two-time world champion will look to avenge the second defeat of his career.

The BBC reports that Usyk was in Ukraine helping the war effort against Russia and earlier in the summer it appeared the rematch would have to be postponed.

However, the Ukrainian was given permission to leave the country in March to train for his second fight with Joshua.

The ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ will take place in Jeddah on Saudi Arabia’s west coast.