Joshua and Fury fight to be staged in August

A fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is set to be staged in Saudi Arabia on August 7 or 14, but promoter Eddie Hearn is ‘frustrated’ the fight is yet to be finalized.

Britain’s rival champions traded heated messages on social media as talks continued over their undisputed world heavyweight title fight this summer.

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects Joshua vs Fury announcement in the next few days.

Hearn admits that Joshua is growing impatient with Fury, who is yet to agree the remaining terms, but the Matchroom boss remains confident the fight will be announced this week.

Fury has been inactive since he stopped Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title last February, while Joshua is also eager to return to action after defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a knockout win over Kubrat Pulev in December.

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren has suggested that a deal will not be signed until he is guaranteed the fight purse, but Hearn is ‘comfortable’ about the funds available after staging Joshua’s rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.