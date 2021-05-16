Home

Boxing

Joseph Parker beat Chisora

| @BBCWorld
May 2, 2021 11:36 am
[Source:The Mirror]

Joseph Parker recovered from being knocked down in the opening 10 seconds to out-point Derek Chisora in a win which keeps his hopes of a shot at the world heavyweight title alive.

Chisora floored New Zealand’s Parker with an overhand right to the temple and enjoyed more success early on.

But former world champion Parker turned the tide as Chisora tired and landed combinations as the bout wore on.

It proved enough to earn a split decision 115-113 111-116 115-113.

