James Singh a champion without a trainer

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh says his wife helps him out at training because he has no trainer.

Singh won the heavyweight title two weeks ago without a trainer and also became the first Fijian of Indian descent to win the belt.

The father of two says sometimes he had to come to Suva for some professional help.

“Coming from a background like me it’s hard bro, no trainer no nothing, I do all my hard work everything there, find some spare money so that I can come up to Suva and get some sparring here, quality paired works, I have no trainer except my wife holding the time and I’m hitting the bag”

There’s no other heavyweight boxer in Fiji at the moment good enough to challenge Singh.

He adds he’ll continue to train and hope for the best.

“To be honest I’ve beaten the best heavyweights in Fiji, I fought the former heavyweight champion without a the title I beat and then I fought Kavika he wanted a rematch I gave him a rematch without saying this and that I just took the fight and gave him the rematch.”

The Boxing Commission of Fiji says another option is for promoters to get overseas opponents.

James Singh will feature in the first promotion of 2021 in three months’ time.