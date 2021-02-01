I'm going to knock Ali out says Singh

Young and upcoming boxer Nathan Singh says he will knock Farzan Ali Junior out when the two square off later this month in the South Pacific Boxing Promotions.

Following the signing of their contracts in Nadi this morning, Singh says it’s an honor fighting Ali as he watched him box when he was growing up.

However the 21-year-old says, after his loss to Ronald Naidu in the last promotion, he’s a different boxer now.

“From here on out everybody is going to get knocked out simple as that, I’m not going to let the judges or referee decide my fate in the ring, from now onwards everyone is getting knocked out, I’m going to decide the fate.”

Responding to Singh, the more experienced boxer Ali says he will end the youngster’s career.

“He’s going to get stopped here. This is not 10kg difference when I fought his brother, I’m fighting him and his fighting in my weight. His starting and his ending his today.”

40-year-old Ali has fought 29 times won 20, lost 11 and drew 3 while Singh has a record of 3 wins and a loss.

The event will be held on the 22nd of this month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.