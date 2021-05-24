Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Boxing

I have nothing to prove: Wilder

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 3:26 pm
Deontay Wilder [left] and Tyson Fury during the final press conference today [Source: Paradise News]

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder believes he has nothing to prove on Sunday against Tyson Fury.

It was a tense affair before the first question was even asked at the final press conference today as Wilder sunk into his chair and Fury refused to take his seat.

In a bright suit covered in the WBC logo, Fury was shirtless under his jacket while Wilder wore his headphones and repeatedly checked his phone.

Article continues after advertisement

At their last news conference in June, Wilder had kept his headphones on, refusing to answer questions.

However, today he says Fury should be ready for retaliation.

“I’m in a great state of mind I have always been you know I got a lot of great people around me that’s been covering me all this time there’s nothing to prove at all this right here is retaliation, retribution and all of the above”.

The 35-year-old Wilder suffered a technical knockout defeat to Fury 20 months ago, after their first fight was drawn.

Wilder made a string of bizarre excuses for the loss and insisted Fury “cheated” by tampering with his gloves and that his own ring-walk outfit was too heavy and drained him of his energy.

Fury was clearly unamused by Wilder’s comments today and says the American is a non-issue.

“All these fights are exactly the same to me you know I’ve got some guy trying to take my head off even if it’s Deontay Wilder or whoever it may be, he doesn’t really matter to me because it’s the Tyson Fury roadshow, it has been continuing for 13 years”.

With tensions rising in the press conference today, the face-off was abandoned as Top Rank boss Bob Arum shouted from the side of the stage that there was to be no stare down.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.