I have nothing to prove: Wilder

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder believes he has nothing to prove on Sunday against Tyson Fury.

It was a tense affair before the first question was even asked at the final press conference today as Wilder sunk into his chair and Fury refused to take his seat.

In a bright suit covered in the WBC logo, Fury was shirtless under his jacket while Wilder wore his headphones and repeatedly checked his phone.

At their last news conference in June, Wilder had kept his headphones on, refusing to answer questions.

However, today he says Fury should be ready for retaliation.

“I’m in a great state of mind I have always been you know I got a lot of great people around me that’s been covering me all this time there’s nothing to prove at all this right here is retaliation, retribution and all of the above”.

The 35-year-old Wilder suffered a technical knockout defeat to Fury 20 months ago, after their first fight was drawn.

Wilder made a string of bizarre excuses for the loss and insisted Fury “cheated” by tampering with his gloves and that his own ring-walk outfit was too heavy and drained him of his energy.

Fury was clearly unamused by Wilder’s comments today and says the American is a non-issue.

“All these fights are exactly the same to me you know I’ve got some guy trying to take my head off even if it’s Deontay Wilder or whoever it may be, he doesn’t really matter to me because it’s the Tyson Fury roadshow, it has been continuing for 13 years”.

With tensions rising in the press conference today, the face-off was abandoned as Top Rank boss Bob Arum shouted from the side of the stage that there was to be no stare down.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.