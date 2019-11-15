‘Hitman’ says he’ll shut ‘Terminator’s’ mouth

Fiji welterweight boxer Jese ‘The Hitman’ Ravudi is confident he will win against Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu next week.

The pair will fight for the vacant World Boxing Foundation Asia Pacific super welterweight title.

Naidu who is the champion defeated Ravudi on unanimous point’s decision last year.

However, Ravudi says the result will go his way this time around.

“Oh he can talk a lot on his behalf but inside of the ring it’s going to be him and me and right now I’m focused on him so I’m going to go, if I’m going to leave it for the judge I believe it’s not going to come my way so I’m just going to knock him out so I can close his mouth in next week program.”

Jese is the son of former Fiji heavyweight champion Joe Ravudi.

Naidu and Ravudi will fight in the main bout of the Kiran boxing promotions WBF program that will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next Saturday.