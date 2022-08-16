Hill to face Daunivavana in first professional fight

Former amateur boxer Winston Hill will be fighting in his first professional boxing event which is also organized by him next month.

Hill will be up against Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana in the super welterweight division.

The Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion, is a unique one as there will be a combination of amateur and professional fights in the same event.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be six amateur fights and six professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.

The promotion will be held on the 24th of next month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.