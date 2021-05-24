Home

Boxing

Hill picks Fury

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 12:57 pm
Tyson Fury [left] and Winston Hill

One of the most anticipated boxing fights in the world will go down this Sunday.

Here at home, local boxers like Winston Hill has his say on whether Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder will take out the heavyweight title.

The Commonwealth Games boxer believes it’s all about mental fitness in the trilogy fight this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says he’s putting his money on Fury.

“The thing with Deontay Wilder he just relies on his one punch knockout power, he’s a one dimensional fighter, he just comes forward and swings, he wishes for the best”.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.

