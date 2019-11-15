Hill focused on Business

Fiji’s Welterweight Boxer Winston Hill has shifted his focus to his business…the Box Fit gym in Suva.

This was after he failed to make it to the Tokyo 2020 Boxing Qualifiers event in Jordon earlier this year.

Winston Hill says his emotions got the better of him when he indicated his early retirement and will continue participating in regional competitions.

“I am focusing my energy right now on growing this business and helping more people become healthier and fitter while still using boxing as a backbone of their program. So therefore I will still be competing on the international stage and flying our flag high.”

In an email response Fiji Boxing Federation president Manasa Baravilala commended Hill for his contribution to Fiji and the Oceania Region.

“Winston Hill’s contribution to Fiji and the Oceania Region has been exemplary and Fiji Amateur Boxing was gifted the perfect Ambassador in Winston. Winston is an athlete who exemplifies the core values of the Olympic Movement, of Friendship, Respect & Excellence. His involvement in amateur boxing and appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics has inspired a new generation of athletes and kids to take up boxing.”

Baravilala said due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, they are unable to meet and review the 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament.