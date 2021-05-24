Heavyweight champion prepares to defend Ukraine's capital

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says his “country and honour” are more important than any fight in the ring as he prepares to defend Ukraine’s capital Kyiv against invading Russian forces.

The 35-year-old, who beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua in September to become the unified heavyweight champion, has enlisted in Ukraine’s military.

Usyk, who was speaking via video call and an interpreter from a basement in Kyiv, said he did not know if there was any chance of him fulfilling a planned May rematch with Joshua.

He says he really does not know when he would be stepping back in the ring.

Usyk has previously called on the Russian people to resist the war and for the country’s president Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks without pre-conditions or claims to Ukrainian territory.

He is one of several former and current Ukrainian boxers who have come to the defence of their homeland.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, a three-weight world champion who has won over Britons Luke Campbell and Anthony Crolla on his professional record as well as two Olympic golds from his time as an amateur, has also taken up arms.

Brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, both former heavyweight world champions, are also in Kyiv.