Boxing
Gary Russell beats Tugstsogt Nyambayar in tough fight
February 9, 2020 3:23 pm
Gary Russell Jr. retained his 126-pound championship by winning a unanimous decision over Tugstsogt Nyambayar at the PPL Center.
The WBC featherweight champion out-classed his mandatory challenger and convincingly beat him in their 12-round title fight.
Each judge – David Bilocerkowec (118-110), Glenn Feldman (116-112) and John McKaie (117-111) – scored their fight for Russell.
Nyambayar became the mandatory challenger for Russell’s title by defeating Dominican contender Claudio Marrero by unanimous decision in their 12-round WBC elimination match in January 2019. Before facing Russell, he hadn’t fought since overcoming Marrero more than a year ago.
[Source: boxingscene]