Fury urges Joshua to sign contract

[Source: BBC]

Two-time World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is urging Anthony Joshua to “give British fans what they want” and sign a contract for a t world-title fight in December.

Fury who is the WBC champion had given fellow Briton Joshua an ultimatum to sign by Tuesday but said on social media he has extended the deadline to today.

The BBC reports that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he is “baffled” by Fury’s latest demands.

Joshua’s team have already verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split for a fight on 4th December.

Last month, Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, losing on a split decision.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says he doesn’t know what is preventing the contract from being signed.