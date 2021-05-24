Fury to fight Whyte in April

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet Dillian Whyte in an all-British fight at Wembley on the 23rd of April.

Whyte signed a contract to meet the WBC champion earlier this week just hours before the deadline.

Fury, who is unbeaten with 31 wins and one draw, has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

Whyte, who has 28 wins and two losses in his 30-fight career, is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

Fury’s last outing saw him retain his title with an 11th-round knockout of American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in their third fight.