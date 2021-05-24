Fury says he is 'done' with boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has confirmed he is “done” with boxing.

The 33-year-old British fighter had hinted at retiring after sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley to retain his title on Saturday.

Speaking to Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show yesterday, Fury said he was deciding to leave boxing behind to spend more time with his family.

Fury says every good dog has its day, and is finally done.