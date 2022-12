Fury remains WBC World Heavyweight champ

[Source: BBC]

Tyson Fury retained his WBC world heavyweight title with a brutal stoppage of Derek Chisora to set up an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34 year old maintained his unbeaten record in front of 60,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fellow Briton Chisora was hurt repeatably by the dominant champion and the referee waved off the one-sided contest in the 10th round.

For Chisora, it was the 13th loss of his 46-fight career and his fourth in the last five.

Earlier this week, the pair shook hands and promised to stand toe-to-toe in the opening three minutes with Chisora promising the best first round the heavyweight game has ever seen.

In front of an incredible atmosphere – despite the cold conditions at an outdoor December night event in London – the two fighters tried to provide the entertainment they had promised.

But the fight did prove a mismatch as Fury was a level above his opponent and can now look forward to a potential undisputed heavyweight showdown with Ukrainian Usyk in 2023.