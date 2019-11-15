Fury receives hero’s welcome in Vegas

Tyson Fury received a hero’s welcome as he arrived at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to kick off fight week ahead of Sunday’s huge WBC heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury, decked out in a typically colourful bespoke suit bearing hundreds of motifs featuring his own face – was in confident mood.

He says that he’s very happy so many people have turned out for this event.

Grabbing the microphone, the Gypsy King roared: “Who’s ready for a war?

Fury says he’s he has done everything correctly in training camp over 10 weeks and he feels like he’s on fire.

Fury will fight Wilder on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

The program will start at 2pm.

Source: TVNZ