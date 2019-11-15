Fury predicts second round knockout for Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will knock out Deontay Wilder in the second round on Sunday in their WBC heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old according to the Guardian newspaper has never been one to underestimate his own ability, but Fury who is known as the Gypsy King is brimming with confidence before Sunday’s fight.

Even as the odds have drifted in Wilder’s direction in this hotly anticipated rematch, Fury says he can’t wait for Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Do you know what I’ve done everything correctly in training camp, I’ve been over here for 10 weeks and I feel on fire ready for everything they chunk at me to be honest. I’m fit, I’m strong, I’m in shape, and I’m ready for anything’.

Their first fight ended in a draw on the 1st of December 2018.

You can watch this Sunday’s fight LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.