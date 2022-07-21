Fury open to fight Joshua, conditions laid

Tyson Fury. [Source: BBC Sports]

Retired WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua.

However, the bout will happen if it is free to watch and attend in England.

Fury stated he was over boxing in June, but has now said he would sign a contract if his conditions are met.

The conditions he says is to have the fight free for those who will watch on TV and those who will attend if it goes ahead.

The 33-year-old has made it clear that he is calling the shots.

Fury beat Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC title in his last fight in April, before telling fans he would be retiring and sticking to a promise made to his wife.

Joshua, meanwhile, will be looking to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when he fights Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on August 20th.

He lost the pair’s first meeting in London last September.