Fury changes trainers ahead of rematch with Wilder

Tyson Fury has changed trainers two months before his likely heavyweight rematch with World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury split with Ben Davison after two years and will team up with Javan “Sugar” Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.

Fury, who previously worked with Steward used social media to post a picture of them.

The 31-year-old Fury fought to a draw with Wilder in Los Angeles last December. They are expected to fight again in February, although the bout has not been officially announced.

[Source: TVNZ]