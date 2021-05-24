Fury Assistant coach to miss trilogy bout

Assistant coach Andy Lee will be missing from Tyson Fury’s corner in the much-anticipated clash against Deontay Wilder after recently announcing that he had run into visa problems.

Lee was part of a new team Fury put together ahead of his February 2020 fight with Wilder, including the appointment of head trainer SugarHill Steward.

Unable to travel to Las Vegas, Lee was instead working as a commentator for DAZN during the Liam Smith vs Anthony Fowler event in Liverpool.

It was far from the only drama, with Wilder raising concerns over his gloves prior to their trilogy fight.

Wilder has been vocal in accusing Fury of tampering with his gloves when he defeated him in their second fight last year.

The Gypsy King though has always refuted that claim and taken aim at both Wilder and his trainer in the lead-up to Sunday’s bout.

Despite this Fury is confident he will defeat Deontay Wilder in a repeat of his victory from February last year but there will be a key difference this time around.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight today, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.