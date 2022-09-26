Fury and Joshua contract can’t be signed on Tuesday

[Pic:Wales Online]

There is “no chance” the contract for a proposed all-British heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be signed on tomorrow, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Tuesday is the deadline set by WBC champion Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren.

Last weekend, Fury said Joshua “does not want to fight” him, with 3rd December being mooted as the date for the bout.

Last night Joshua said he’s going to sign that contract but that it’s “with some lawyers at the moment”.