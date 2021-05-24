Fury and Deontay weigh in heaviest in their careers

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weighed in the heaviest they ever have for any fight in their careers as they prepare to battle tomorrow.

Fury weighed in much heavier than Wilder at 125kg.

But there was plenty of chat about the American, who looked particularly ripped as he tipped the scales at 107.95kg roughly 11kg heavier than he was for their second fight back in February 2020.

The two heavyweights fought to a bruising draw in their first fight in Los Angeles in 2018.

Fury then dethroned Wilder in February last year, dishing out a one-sided beating en route to a seventh-round knockout that emphatically ended Wilder’s five-year reign as WBC champion.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.