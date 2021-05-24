Former world champion robbed at gunpoint

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan said he was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in east London.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter that he had a “gun pointed in his face” as two men stole his watch.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist was with his wife at the time but said “the main thing is they’re both safe”.

The BBC reports the Metropolitan Police said they were investigating after being called to the incident.

Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout.

[Source:BBC Sport]