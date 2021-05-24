Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Former world champion robbed at gunpoint

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 4:33 am
Khan won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics before a 40-fight professional career.[pic:bbc sport]

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan said he was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in east London.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter that he had a “gun pointed in his face” as two men stole his watch.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist was with his wife at the time but said “the main thing is they’re both safe”.

The BBC reports the Metropolitan Police said they were investigating after being called to the incident.

Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout.

[Source:BBC Sport]

