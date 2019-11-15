Home

Fiji to house new boxing academy says AIBA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 1, 2020 12:12 pm

Fiji to house new boxing academy says AIBA Fiji will be the home of the new Oceania Amateur Boxing Academy which will become the centre of Oceania boxing and all programmes within will be free of charge to boxers.

This was confirmed by the International Boxing Association or AIBA Marketing Commission Chairman Umar Kremlev at the recent Oceania forum in Nadi.

AIBA is the sole worldwide governing body for the sport of boxing in all its forms, with 201 Member Federations.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Maritino Nemani commended AIBA and the Oceania Boxing Confederation for bringing their second 2020 annual forum to Fiji.

