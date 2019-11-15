Fiji to host AIBA Oceania Forum

Fiji will host the International Amateur Boxing Association 2020 Oceania Forum.

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association announced today that the forum will be held at the Intercontinental Fiji Resort & Spa on Saturday.

It will also be the first time that the AIBA President will visit the region and attend the OCBC Forum and it will give him the opportunity to hear directly from the Presidents and Executives of the 16 National Boxing Federations in the Pacific.

AIBA Interim President Dr Mohamed Moustahsane says, they need to listen to Oceania national federations and find appropriate solutions to solve all existing issues, and step by step they will come to a new powerful strategy for the future.

Dr. Robin Mitchell who is the IOC Member in Fiji, the ONOC President, Acting President ANOC and the Chairman of the Olympic Solidarity Commission will also be attending the forum.