Fiji heavyweight boxing champion finally receives his belt

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh has finally received his belt, 11 days after beating Jonasa Kavika.

Boxing Commission of Fiji chair Subhash Appana and promoter Freddy Chand presented the title to Singh in a special ceremony at the Fiji Sports Council in Suva this afternoon.

BCF has taken full responsibility for the absence of the heavyweight title belt at the last promotion of the year, in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on the 12th of this month.

Following an inquiry, BCF says it sincerely apologizes to heavyweights James Singh and Jonasa Kavika, South Pacific Boxing Promotions, Event Sponsors, the professional boxing fraternity and patrons in Fiji for this grave error.

The BCF says due to an administrative oversight, the fight did not have a title belt onsite to award the winner, James Singh.

Boxing Commission in a statement adds they reviewed the process and takes full responsibility for the oversight to ensure closure of the issue and that lessons learnt are carried forward.

The BCF has now located the old title belt and has also approved the procurement of a new title belt for Fiji Heavyweight champion Singh.