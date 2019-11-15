Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|Shipping service providers under the spotlight|New Zealand announces another $2m in assistance|Agriculture Ministry sends assistance to affected communities|PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well|EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|
Full Coverage

Boxing

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion finally receives his belt

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 2:05 pm
Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh has finally received his belt, 11 days after beating Jonasa Kavika.

Boxing Commission of Fiji chair Subhash Appana and promoter Freddy Chand presented the title to Singh in a special ceremony at the Fiji Sports Council in Suva this afternoon.

BCF has taken full responsibility for the absence of the heavyweight title belt at the last promotion of the year, in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on the 12th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Following an inquiry, BCF says it sincerely apologizes to heavyweights James Singh and Jonasa Kavika, South Pacific Boxing Promotions, Event Sponsors, the professional boxing fraternity and patrons in Fiji for this grave error.

The BCF says due to an administrative oversight, the fight did not have a title belt onsite to award the winner, James Singh.

Boxing Commission in a statement adds they reviewed the process and takes full responsibility for the oversight to ensure closure of the issue and that lessons learnt are carried forward.

The BCF has now located the old title belt and has also approved the procurement of a new title belt for Fiji Heavyweight champion Singh.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.