FBC teams up with South Pacific Boxing Promotion

Good news for boxing fans around Fiji and the world as Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has jumped on board to broadcast the South Pacific Boxing Promotion program.

The event will be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Pop channel on March 20th.

FBC Marketing Manager, Vijen Kumar, says this is a proud moment for the company as they have been given the opportunity to show the first boxing promotion for the year.

“So basically there’s a chance of coming in and taking advantage of the 12 bouts that will be live at the event and delayed on FBC sports”.

Boxing Promoter, Freddy Chand, says they are happy there is a chance for overseas fans to also enjoy the boxing competition in Fiji.

“This is our first event with FBC and hope it will grow more, whole of the world is looking forward to this event, lots of response has been coming in from Canada, Australia and New Zealand”.

The main bout will see Light Heavyweight champion Savenaca Naliva fighting Fiji Cruiserweight champion Alifereti Kauyaca.

Other fights will include Nathan Singh who will be featuring in his first title fight in the super lightweight division against Ronald Naidu, while older brother Sebastian, will battle Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana in the super middleweight contest.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will take place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend.

The event will be live on pay per view, locals can pay $FJD30 and overseas viewers can pay $USD20.